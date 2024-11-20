Vice-president Dhankhar emphasises inclusion and empowerment at Special Olympics

NEW DELHI: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said, “Our civilization is unique in the world, more than 5,000 years old. It reflects our belief in seeing divinity, sublimity, and spirituality in Divyangjan.”

Speaking as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Asia Pacific Bocce and Bowling Competition at Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday, Dhankhar further stated, “Through these games, we are celebrating something very important inclusion and dignity for specially-abled persons across the Asia-Pacific region. This reflects India’s cultural ethos. Special Olympics represents our commitment to universal inclusion.”

Expressing concern over the growing digital obsession among the youth of the country, he said, “On this occasion, I would like to flag a serious concern for the entire society, and this is very critical. It is becoming alarmingly worrisome. In today’s fast-paced digital world, our youth and children are increasingly consumed by small plastic screens—the mobile! They are being pushed into digital playgrounds, away from real ones.”

Emphasising the role of parents, he added, “I urge every parent to ensure their children are not deprived of real playgrounds because of this small plastic screen. Let us make sure this digital obsession does not rob the younger generation of the thrill, spirit, and enlightenment that come from real playgrounds.”

Highlighting the challenges faced by specially-abled athletes, Dhankhar remarked, “You are champions not only on the field but also in the game of life, where you triumph over challenges that many of us can only imagine. It is easy to admire your performance, but we must reflect on the depth of your struggles. You face these challenges 24x7, yet your vigor, energy, and enthusiasm remain unmatched.”