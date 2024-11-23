Delhi air pollution: SC seeks strict vigil at 113 checkpoints to monitor truck entry

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday flagged the Delhi government’s failure in enforcing anti- pollution GRAP-4 restrictions relating to entry of trucks in the national capital and directed immediate setting up of check posts at 113 entry points.

A two-judge bench, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih passed the order after it was apprised by the authorities that there are 113 entry points and the vigil is maintained primarily at 13 of them.

The SC was hearing a case, especially a plea filed by environmentalist MC Mehta, about air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The bench will further hear the case on November 25 over whether GRAP-4 (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions should continue.

The court appointed 13 members as court commissioners to visit the entry points and ensure that trucks are stopped.

Expressing its displeasure, the SC said despite its orders, the Delhi government and police have failed to comply with clauses under GRAP-4. “So far as compliance is concerned, we are not satisfied. The government has not stated clearly at how many entry points officers are present to comply with GRAP-4 measures,” it said.

AQI back to ‘severe’