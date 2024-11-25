Anti-incumbency and LG roadblocks for AAP in Delhi

Vinai Kumar Saxena is the first Lieutenant Governor of Delhi who is not from a bureaucratic background. Till Saxena assumed office in May 2022, Delhi has had only civil servants as the head of the administration. The exceptions being Air Vice Marshal HL Kapur, Romesh Bhandari and Air Chief Marshal Arjan Singh, who held office between 1985-1990.

While Kapur and Singh were from the Indian Air Force, Bhandari was a career diplomat. The remaining either belonged to the Indian Civil Service (ICS), its successor IAS or IPS. Thus Saxena, who has a corporate background, becomes the only non-government official to hold this position.

In the past 76 years of post-independence existence, Delhi has had an effective legislative set-up only for the past 30 years with a Chief Minister, with well-defined role, in the office.

In these 30 years, the legislative head has had her/his friction with the head of administration. However, during these skirmishes, the Lieutenant Governors, the true hard-boiled bureaucrats they all have been, chose silence over loud speak.

Saxena, on the other hand, during the past two years has on several occasions allowed himself to be provoked, which may not have always gone down with the people. He in doing so has created the image of himself of being the handmaiden of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Though in a Union Territory set-up, the head of administration is directly accountable to the Centre but seldom have these functionaries taken up political cudgels against the government in the public domain.

His recent outpouring at a university convocation function, the Lieutenant Governor was unabashedly candid in expressing his relief at the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal quitting the Chief Minister’s office.

Saxena last week said, “I am happy today that Delhi’s CM is a woman. I can confidently say she is a thousand times better than her predecessor.”

He was addressing students of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women at the seventh convocation ceremony.