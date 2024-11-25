Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode, orders air quality panel

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday directed state governments in Delhi-NCR to ensure that all classes up to the 12th standard are conducted in a 'hybrid' mode.
The commission noted that primary schools in Delhi, as well as those in other areas of NCR, lack the capability or access to conduct classes entirely online.
The Air Quality panel's order comes hours after the Supreme Court asked the commission to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges, citing that many students lacked access to mid-day meals and the infrastructure needed to attend online classes.
The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR, stating that unless there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels, it could not order easing the curbs to GRAP-3 or GRAP-2 levels.
Given Delhi's poor air quality, which had plummeted to "severe" levels but has since slightly improved, schools have been conducting online classes.
Schools prepare for resumption of physical classes
Schools in the national capital are stepping up efforts to protect students' health if physical classes are resumed but parents remain in a dilemma: sending kids to school risks exposure to pollution, keeping them home risks missing out on essential in-person activities.
Schools suggested wearing masks and minimising outdoor activities for students, among other measures, to avoid any health risks linked to air pollution.
The Supreme Court on Monday suggested that resumption of physical classes could be considered.
Rajesh Hassija, principal of Indraprastha School, emphasised curbing activities that could aggravate breathing issues.
"Masks are mandatory for students, and we have minimised all outdoor activities. Morning assemblies will now take place inside classrooms, and yoga or exercise sessions are on hold as these can lead to increased inhalation of pollutants," he said.
Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said that her school has prepared an advisory to minimise health risks once schools reopen.
"We will issue guidelines urging students to wear masks both on and off campus and to carpool whenever possible.
Additionally, we've postponed all major events, including the annual day and sports day, from November to February," Acharya said.
(With inputs from PTI)