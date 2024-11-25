Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode, orders air quality panel

The Air Quality panel's order comes hours after the Supreme Court asked the commission to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges, citing that many students lacked access to mid-day meals and the infrastructure needed to attend online classes.

The top court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR, stating that unless there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels, it could not order easing the curbs to GRAP-3 or GRAP-2 levels.

Given Delhi's poor air quality, which had plummeted to "severe" levels but has since slightly improved, schools have been conducting online classes.