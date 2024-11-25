SC asks CAQM to consider reopening schools, colleges in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges, noting that many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said many students do not have air purifiers at home, therefore there being no difference between children at home and those attending schools.

The court, however, refused to relax the anti-pollution GRAP-4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR and said unless it was satisfied that there was a consistent decrease in AQI levels, it couldnot order curbs below GRAP-3 or GRAP-4.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by noted environmentalist, MC Mehta, seeking appropriate directions and orders in controlling pollution.

The apex court had Friday in its order directed the Delhi government and police to form check points at all 113 entry points to Delhi to monitor the entry of trucks in the national capital. Vigil is maintained primarily at 13 major entry points, keeping in view the increasing level of pollution.

“It is apparent that the authorities mentioned in GRAP-IV clauses 1, 2 and 3 have made no earnest effort to implement action... This is a serious lapse on the part of authorities. We, therefore, direct the commission to immediately initiate action under CAQM Act 2021,” the bench said.