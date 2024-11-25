SC to hear today if GRAP-IV steps should continue in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear petitions, especially a plea filed by noted environmentalist MC Mehta, related to pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi’s air quality showed improvement on Sunday, moving from the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropping to 370 at 6 am and further to 313 by 6 pm. The court will decide whether the GRAP-IV (Graded Response Action Plan) restrictions should continue.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, in its last hearing on November 22, indicated that the GRAP-IV restrictions should continue. However, the court had said it will hear the case first on November 25, and decide the matter.

The apex court on Friday directed the Delhi government and police to constitute checkpoints at all 113 entry points to Delhi to check the entry of trucks.

The top court had appointed 13 members as court commissioners to visit the 13 entry points and ensure stoppage of trucks. The court earlier remarked that the Delhi government failed to comply with GRAP-4 norms.