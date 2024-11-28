CAQM exempts adapted BS-III and BS-IV vehicles for persons with disabilities from GRAP restrictions

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi NCR on Thursday exempted adapted BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles used by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The decision came days after this newspaper highlighted the issues faced by the disabled due to the stringent measures.

Noted disability rights advocate and medical professional Dr. Satendra Singh had also written to the central air pollution watchdog and the Delhi government, requesting relief for PwDs, as vehicles under the more recent Bharat Stages cannot be remodeled for the disabled.