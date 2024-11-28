CAQM exempts adapted BS-III and BS-IV vehicles for persons with disabilities from GRAP restrictions

NEW DELHI: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in Delhi NCR on Thursday exempted adapted BS-III (petrol) and BS-IV (diesel) vehicles used by Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) from the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The decision came days after this newspaper highlighted the issues faced by the disabled due to the stringent measures.
Noted disability rights advocate and medical professional Dr. Satendra Singh had also written to the central air pollution watchdog and the Delhi government, requesting relief for PwDs, as vehicles under the more recent Bharat Stages cannot be remodeled for the disabled.
"A representation has been received seeking an exemption for the use of adapted BS-III petrol vehicles by persons with disabilities during GRAP II and GRAP IV, when there is a ban on plying BS-III petrol vehicles, citing practical difficulties in daily commuting due to restrictions under GRAP Stage III and above. These difficulties are largely due to the inaccessibility of the public transport system, lack of accessible pavements at metro stations, and frequent cancellations of trips by ride-hailing services," the order issued by the CAQM read.
"Considering the practical difficulties faced by persons with disabilities in their daily commuting, the request for exemption to use adapted BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles during the restriction period under Stage III of GRAP has been examined and permitted as an exception. Enforcement agencies in Delhi NCR are advised to allow the use of such adapted vehicles for the personal use of persons with disabilities," it added.
Reacting to the development, Dr. Singh welcomed the move and called it a step in the right direction.
"I'm satisfied that the commission took cognizance of the issues faced by PwDs when commuting due to the enforcement of GRAP restrictions. This will provide relief to those who rely on adapted vehicles since public transport, such as low-floor buses, is scarce and often fails to stop for wheelchair users. Metro stations lack accessible pavements, and many individuals with disabilities cannot use auto-rickshaws or cabs," he said.