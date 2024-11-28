SC calls ‘abject failure’, says strict pollution curbs to remain in Delhi till December 2

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is currently in effect to address the severe air quality in Delhi, will remain operational till December 2.

A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked that it was “abject failure” of authorities in implementing the GRAP IV curbs in letter and spirit.

The SC was hearing a plea by environmentalist MC Mehta, seeking appropriate directions to control pollution. It clarified that the ban on truck traffic entering the capital will continue under Stage IV of GRAP, although with certain exceptions.

Trucks carrying essential commodities as well as LNG, CNG, electric, and BSVI diesel trucks will be allowed entry. The SC said, therefore if any authority has issued any instruction which runs contrary to above, the same will not be binding on the police and other staff stationed at the entry points.