SC calls ‘abject failure’, says strict pollution curbs to remain in Delhi till December 2

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed that Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which is currently in effect to address the severe air quality in Delhi, will remain operational till December 2.
A two-judge bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih remarked that it was “abject failure” of authorities in implementing the GRAP IV curbs in letter and spirit.
The SC was hearing a plea by environmentalist MC Mehta, seeking appropriate directions to control pollution. It clarified that the ban on truck traffic entering the capital will continue under Stage IV of GRAP, although with certain exceptions.
Trucks carrying essential commodities as well as LNG, CNG, electric, and BSVI diesel trucks will be allowed entry. The SC said, therefore if any authority has issued any instruction which runs contrary to above, the same will not be binding on the police and other staff stationed at the entry points.
On November 22, the Supreme Court directed the Delhi government and police to establish checkpoints at all 113 entry points to monitor truck entry in light of increasing pollution levels.
The court appointed 13 members as commissioners to visit these entry points at various locations in Delhi to ensure compliance with its directives.
While expressing serious displeasure over the lack of adherence to GRAP IV measures, the SC previously noted that despite its orders, there has been a failure on the part of the Delhi government and police to comply with various clauses mandated under Stage IV of GRAP.
Coldest night of season
The city recorded its coldest night of the season. The minimum temperature dipped to 10.1o C on Thursday, according to IMD. The second coldest night of the season was recorded on Nov 21, with the temperature settling at 10.2o C, while the third coldest night was on Nov 27.