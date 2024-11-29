Delhi

Day after Delhi blast, Rohini school receives bomb threat

The threat was declared a hoax following thorough checks conducted by the police.
Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI: A school in Delhi's Rohini on Friday received a bomb threat email following which the police and the fire brigade rushed to the spot and scanned the premises; nothing suspicious was found.

A fire department officer said that they received a call at 10.57 am regarding the presence of a bomb at Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini after which a fire tender-cum-rescue vehicle was deployed.

Parallely, the police also reached the school and checked the premises. The threat was later declared a hoax.

The school authorities alerted the parents for early dispersal of the students and requested them to pick up their wards by 11 am.

"The situation is well under control. There's no need to panic," a message from the school sent to the parents read.

The incident comes just a day after a mild-intensity explosion ripped off at the entrance of a park near Delhi Police's Crime Branch office in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area injuring a 27-year-old man.

