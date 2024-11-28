Panic, fear grip Delhi residents after another blast

NEW DELHI: In between the crime scene and “Do not enter” tape of the Delhi Police was probably a 100-metre-long road that became an area of intense scrutiny after a mild-intensity explosion ripped off on Thursday, triggering panic among the residents.

The road had five important public places - St. Margaret Senior Secondary School, the Office of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a Post Office, Veer Savarkar Park and PVR cinema hall.

All seemed normal with children going to school, the Crime Branch office was functioning normally and the PVR cinema had attendance was full for the newly released Bollywood movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

At 11:46 am, people heard sound of a blast just outside the gate of the Veer Savarkar Park. A milk van driver had parked his vehicle close to the gate and was sitting on the pavement, just a meter away from the blast site.

“After hearing the loud sound I rushed out of my house. Initially, I thought that an LPG cylinder had exploded but then I saw smoke close to our milk van and its driver coughing badly,” said Kalpana Sharma, who was into the business of milk delivery and owned the goods carrier.