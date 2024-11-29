No intel input on Delhi blast: Police, security scaled up

NEW DELHI: Officers privy to the investigation of a low-intensity explosion that took place near the PVR cinema complex said there was no intelligence input of any kind of disruption in the Rohini area, still the Delhi Police had maintained adequate security arrangements.

“We have multiple teams who are thoroughly investigating the blast case. CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime scene is being examined to check for any suspects,” a police officer told this newspaper.

He said that after the October 20 blast in the same Prashant Vihar area, the police were already on alert and kept a check on the activities of all bad characters and miscreants, especially those who are connected to gangsters.

The police have registered a case under sections 326(g) (Mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the BNS, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosives Act.