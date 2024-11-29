No intel input on Delhi blast: Police, security scaled up

NEW DELHI: Officers privy to the investigation of a low-intensity explosion that took place near the PVR cinema complex said there was no intelligence input of any kind of disruption in the Rohini area, still the Delhi Police had maintained adequate security arrangements.
“We have multiple teams who are thoroughly investigating the blast case. CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime scene is being examined to check for any suspects,” a police officer told this newspaper.
He said that after the October 20 blast in the same Prashant Vihar area, the police were already on alert and kept a check on the activities of all bad characters and miscreants, especially those who are connected to gangsters.
The police have registered a case under sections 326(g) (Mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the BNS, section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and section 3 of the Explosives Act.
The cops are likely to look into “end-to-end encrypted calls” of active mobile numbers near the place as well.
“It is hard to trace end-to-end encrypted calls, but with special investigative techniques and dump of nearby numbers, we can trace who were near and around the area where the blast occurred,” said a senior police official.
Investigators feel that the explosives used were somewhat similar to the one used in the October 20 explosion outside the CRPF school. The forensic teams have also found some fragments of Hydrogen Peroxide and small wires from the spot.
Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in the capital and the police have increased their presence in multiple areas. “All necessary and appropriate measures have been put in place,” a senior Delhi Police official told this newspaper.
He said that they have tightened security arrangements in sensitive areas and are keeping constant vigil as a preventive measure apart from keeping a close eye on crowded places. The anti-terror unit of the
Delhi Police - Special Cell - is also on alert and is closely coordinating with intelligence agencies. Nearly 40 days after an explosion took place at a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area of Delhi’s Rohini, a low-intensity blast occurred near PVR in the same area on Thursday.