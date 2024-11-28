Blast reported near sweet shop in Delhi's Prashant Vihar
NEW DELHI: A blast was reported near a sweet shop as well as PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar area on Thursday, said a fire department officer.
According to the official, a call regarding an explosion near Bansi Sweet Shop, Prashant Vihar, Rohini was received at 11.48 am following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The local police have also responded to the call and multiple teams have reached the spot along with Bomb Disposal Squad.
More details are awaited.
It is pertinent to mention here that this is the second incident of blasts being reported from Rohini's Prashant Vihar area.
Earlier on October 20, a mysterious blast, possibly a crude bomb, had ripped off near Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi's Rohini area, partially damaging the school's wall along with some cars but fortunately none was injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, the investigation of this blast is still underway.