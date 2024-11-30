Need tree census in Delhi, authority to verify tree officer’s work: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday stressed upon the need for a census of trees in the national capital and said it wanted to create an authority to supervise the work carried out by a tree officer.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, said the issue over the strict implementation of the provisions of the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994, required immediate attention.

The bench of the apex court passed these remarks after hearing an application seeking to restrain the Delhi government from allowing the felling of trees without the top court’s permission.

“Apart from tree census, that order we are going to pass, we also want to create an authority. That authority will verify whether the tree officer has done a proper job. Somebody has to supervise the permission granted,” the bench of the apex court said.

Praising lawyers appearing before it in matters related to the preservation of the environment and protection of trees, the apex court said the advocates were very cooperative, and they have always taken a fair stand before the court.

After hearing this, the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati said, “We are grateful. Your lordships are doing it for our better future, our children’s better future.”