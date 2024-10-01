AAP’s flagship Mohalla clinics face closure

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC), a flagship health initiative launched by the Delhi government in 2015, was envisioned as the primary healthcare access point for city residents, offering free consultations, diagnostics, and medicines. While the initiative promised to revolutionize healthcare for the city’s poorest, its current state suggests otherwise.

A visit to several clinics across Delhi reveals a range of operational challenges, including untimely closures and acute staff shortages, which have left many clinics non-functional.

In South Delhi’s Lado Sarai, a clinic has remained closed for nearly a month due to a lack of staff. “The doctor here was quite good, and I visited frequently. But since the closure, we’ve had to seek private healthcare options,” shared local resident Santosh.

In East Delhi, another clinic, despite being officially open, frequently shuts down. Locals reported that it had been closed for a week because the doctor was away. Such closures lead to an increased patient load at nearby clinics.

“Since the other clinic shut down, I now see around 100 patients during my six-hour shift,” said a Mohalla Clinic doctor. She attributed the closures to staff resignations over delayed salaries and better job prospects, adding that vacancies often take a long time to fill.