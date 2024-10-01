‘Gang violence on rise’: AAP writes to L-G VK Saxena over law and order situation

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of three recent shooting incidents targeting business owners in various parts of the city steep rise in gang-related extortion cases, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday sought an urgent meeting with Lt Governor VK Saxena to discuss law and order situation.

AAP MLAs, in a letter to the LG, said that they are concerned by the recent surge in gang-related violence and extortion in Delhi.

“We, the members of the legislative assembly, are deeply concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation and alarming increase in gang-related activities in Delhi, which is evident from three incidents of firing upon business owners/houses,” the letter said.

These incidents of open shooting and extortion attempts on residents are not only giving a bad name to Delhi but are also detrimental to the reputation of the country, being the capital city, it added.

“This issue was elaborately discussed in the recent session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. We have lived in Delhi for decades, but such deterioration of law and order was never witnessed in Delhi,” the letter reads. The letter claimed that if this menace is not curbed, then businesses will be forced to shut down, which will severely impact the city’s economy.

The MLAs added that they would like to have a constructive discussion on the issue as the subject of “police” is a reserved subject for the NCT of Delhi and is directly under the control of the central government and LG.