AAP demands withdrawal of Delhi Police prohibitory order

NEW DELHI: AAP-ruled Delhi government has criticised the police’s prohibitory order against Navratri celebrations, calling it a “Tughlaqi Farman” (diktat) and has demanded its immediate withdrawal.

The city police, on Monday, banned gatherings of five or more people in key areas of the city for six days, citing concerns over public order. The directive falls under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bhardwaj stated, “Since Monday, an order issued by the Central Government and LG-controlled Delhi Police has been circulating in nearly all WhatsApp and social media groups across Delhi, in colonies, neighbourhoods, and markets.

There is widespread chaos and panic in the city because the Delhi Police has suddenly issued this arbitrary decree, creating a near-curfew-like situation in most parts of Delhi in the coming days.” As per the order, if more than five people gather at a single point in the city, they will be arrested.

Referring to the ongoing ‘shradh’ (a period during which an offering is made to the dead ancestors), the minister said throughout this time, people don’t buy any new goods and start visiting markets only with the onset of the Navratri which starts from 3rd November this year.

“People observe fasts, go to markets and shop, visit temples, regularly during the Navratris. It is a matter of fact that anyone living in Delhi would know that during this time bhandaras (community kitchens) are organised in various places across Delhi, but since the LG is not from Delhi, he isn’t aware of the culture of the city,” he added.