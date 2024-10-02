Govt appoints Flying Squad to check stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana to control Delhi air pollution

NEW DELHI: As the air quality level has plummeted in the national capital region after the end of the monsoon, the government has geared up to control it.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has deployed Flying Squads to monitor incidents of paddy stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.
The Flying Squads will report daily on paddy stubble burning to the concerned authorities at the district level appointed by the respective State government.
The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have formulated comprehensive action plans under the directions of CAQM, targeting the elimination of paddy stubble burning in the Kharif season 2024.
The National Capital Region (NCR) experienced its first taste of poor air quality on 25 September into ‘poor category’ (Air Quality Index 200-300) for the first time since mid-June. After that Delhi’s government has announced a 21-point Winter Action Plan.
During the Southwest monsoon, the winds blow away the pollutant particles especially PM 2.5. In the Post-Monsoon season (October to December), Northern India brings stagnant air and a weather pattern called temperature inversion, a phenomenon whereby a layer of warm air traps cooler air near ground.
The Squad of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will assist the Flying Squad of CAQM to improve coordination in identifying hotspot districts in Punjab and Haryana from October 1 to November 11, where paddy stubble burning incidences are generally higher.
So far 16 districts in Punjab and 10 districts in Haryana have deployed the flying Squad.
Flying Squads will assess the ground-level situation in close coordination with the authorities concerned and report to the Commission and CPCB on a daily basis, including the steps taken to prevent further incidents of paddy stubble burning in the allocated district.
Further, CAQM would soon be setting up a “Paddy Stubble Management” Cell at Mohali/ Chandigarh during the paddy-harvesting season to closely coordinate with the Agriculture Department and other concerned agencies in the State governments of Punjab and Haryana alongwith the Flying Squads deputed to various districts in these two states.