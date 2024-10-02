Govt appoints Flying Squad to check stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana to control Delhi air pollution

NEW DELHI: As the air quality level has plummeted in the national capital region after the end of the monsoon, the government has geared up to control it.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has deployed Flying Squads to monitor incidents of paddy stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab.

The Flying Squads will report daily on paddy stubble burning to the concerned authorities at the district level appointed by the respective State government.

The state governments of Punjab and Haryana have formulated comprehensive action plans under the directions of CAQM, targeting the elimination of paddy stubble burning in the Kharif season 2024.

The National Capital Region (NCR) experienced its first taste of poor air quality on 25 September into ‘poor category’ (Air Quality Index 200-300) for the first time since mid-June. After that Delhi’s government has announced a 21-point Winter Action Plan.