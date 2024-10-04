BJP takes out protest march against AAP government over bad roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Thursday launched a city-wide campaign to highlight what it describes as the deteriorating condition of roads caused by the alleged corruption and incompetence of Delhi government.

Party leaders, including state BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and several MPs, held protests at various locations, displaying cut-outs on damaged roads with messages like “Congratulations Delhi! These are the potholes of the most corrupt government.”

The campaign kicked off at Khari Baoli, Church Mission Road, and Old Delhi Railway Station Road, where Sachdeva, accompanied by MP Praveen Khandelwal, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, and other senior leaders, pointed to the poor state of infrastructure as evidence of the Kejriwal government’s failure.