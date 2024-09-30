Pothole-free Delhi: CM Atishi, ministers inspect roads

NEW DELHI: Delhi cabinet ministers led by Chief Minister Atishi hit the ground running on Monday morning, inspecting and identifying damaged roads across the city to ensure a pothole-free national capital by Diwali.

Atishi, accompanied by Public Works Department (PWD) engineers, visited different areas in south and southeast Delhi.

In a post on X, the chief minister said she found roads at NSIC Okhla, Modi Mill flyover, Chirag Dilli, Tughalakabad, Mathura Road, Ashram Chowk and its underpass in a dilapidated condition. People have to face problems because of potholes on these roads, she said.