Medicos express concern over Unani doctor's murder

NEW DELHI: Wednesday’s midnight murder of a doctor at a nursing home has sent shockwaves throughout the medical community, amid a surge in recent crimes in the city and deadly attacks on healthcare professionals nationwide.

Happening in the wake of RG Kar case, medical associations expressed deep anguish and frustration over the incident and questioned the law and order situation in the city.

Terming it as a ‘blatant disregard for law and order,’ the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) questioned why doctors have been becoming easy targets in the hospital.

“An incident like this happening at the workplace of a doctor in the capital city of India? Isn’t this a blatant disregard for law and order in the city? Why are doctors becoming easy targets in the hospitals? Our demand for central law is shunned on the rationale that other professionals like lawyers and accountants would also demand the same. Are other professionals being assaulted with the same frequency?” asked Dr Aviral Mathur, president, FORDA.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, a national council member of the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Junior Doctors Network, said the doctors’ situation has become worrisome.

“Doctors are now sitting on deathbeds. Anyone who comes to us for help could potentially be a threat, as seen in this doctor’s case. This is no longer just a doctor-versus-assailants issue; it reflects a complete breakdown of law and order in our country,” he said.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said despite the public outcry after the RG Kar incident, the attacks on healthcare professionals continue to surge.