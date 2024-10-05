Delhi High Court seeks report from Kalkaji temple a day after electrocution death

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court (HC) has asked for a comprehensive report from Mahant Surendra Nath of the Kalkaji Temple regarding the management of the events during Navratri celebrations.

This comes in light of a tragic incident in which a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to an exposed wire at Navratri celebrations.

Justice Prathiba M Singh stressed the need for improved safety measures, recalling that similar incidents have plagued previous festivities.

“Every year, we must reiterate the importance of proper management to prevent such tragedies,” she remarked.

Additionally, the HC highlighted ongoing issues regarding the temple’s administration, noting that the court-appointed administrator has not been compensated and that there is currently no one overseeing temple operations.

The Mahant, who is recognised as the ‘baridar’, has been instructed to provide details on the measures implemented to handle the expected crowd during the festivities.

The Delhi Police have also been directed to submit a report concerning the recent fatality. The standing counsel has been tasked with filing a status update, with the next hearing scheduled for Monday.

A 17-year-old boy was electrocuted and at least seven people were injured in a stampede that followed during Navratri celebrations.

The deceased, Mayank, was a Class 9 student and a resident of Ghaziabad. He was in the temple with his family.

DCP (Southeast) Rajesh Deo had said that initial probe revealed that an electric wire used for halogen light installation during Navratra was broken. It came in contact with the iron railing.

“Seven people were injured. Four are admitted to AIIMS and three are in Safdarajang Hospital,” he said.