Centre starts selling tomatoes at subsidised rate of Rs 65/kg in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday started selling tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg in the national capital to provide relief to the common man and check abnormal profits by intermediaries.

Tomatoes are being sold at an average rate of Rs 90 per kg in the national capital.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare flagged off National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd (NCCF) vans selling tomatoes at Rs 65 per kg.

"We are trying to moderate the prices of tomatoes. With this market intervention, in the next 3-4 days prices of tomatoes will come down," Khare told reporters here.

NCCF has initiated a market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from mandis and selling them at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg.

Mobile vans would sell tomatoes at 50 colonies in the national capital.

The intervention is to protect consumers from recent increase in tomato prices and prevent windfall gains for intermediaries, according to a statement.