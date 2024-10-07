Delhi police unearth gun-making unit at UP's Meerut flat, two arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has dismantled a network of illegal supply of firearms and busted a factory in UP’s Meerut where firearms were being manufactured and eventually supplied to the criminals of the capital, an official said on Sunday.

Apart from this, two accused including a supplier and owner of the factory of illegal weapons were placed under arrest.

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Devesh Chandra Srivastva said on an input, a team of Central Range (Crime) nabbed one Ikram, a Meerut resident, who came to Delhi to supply illegal weapons to some criminals.

“Two country-made pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A case under Arms Act was registered and he was arrested accordingly,” Srivastva said.

On interrogation, the accused Ikram disclosed that he procured weapons from one Mashook Ali, also a Meerut resident.

“On the basis of technical surveillance and at the instance of accused Ikram, the team succeeded in apprehending Mashook Ali, from Meerut City,” Srivastva said.

When put through sustained interrogation, the accused, Mashook Ali, revealed about an isolated flat in Kashi Ram Colony in Meerut, where a factory was set up by him for manufacturing illegal weapons.

Immediately, the cops raided the place and found 14 country-made pistols, 41 Barrels and eight tools, which were used for manufacturing the illegal weapons. “Mashook Ali also confessed that he manufactured more than 80 country-made pistols,” the officer said.

The officer further said the accused Mashook runs a mobile shop and was also found previously involved in many criminal cases of Arms Act, Cheating, Forgery Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 etc. Further probe is on, he added.

This neutralising of the network comes in the backdrop of many gun firing incidents in the national capital.

On September 27, three people fired 20 rounds of gunshots inside a luxury car showroom in West Delhi. Then, the very next day, on September 28, a man fired three to four rounds outside a hotel in Mahipalpur. On the same day, there was another shooting in Nangloi, at a sweet shop.