After firing at car showroom for extortion, gangsters target hotel, sweets shop in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Hours after firing at a second-hand luxury car showroom in the national capital, two more such incidents have been reported, police said on Saturday.

While some unidentified shooters targeted a hotel at south Delhi's Mahipalpur area early Saturday, some assailants opened fire at a sweets shop in Sultanpur Mor in Nangloi later.

No one was injured in the three firing incidents but it raises several questions on the law and order situation in the national capital.

In the past few months, the cases of extortion calls and shooting on the direction of foreign based gangsters continue to trouble Delhi's businessmen, police sources said.

According to a police officer, around 9.30 am on Saturday, two men with their faces covered came on a bike and opened three to four rounds of fire at 'Roshan Halwai'.

No one was injured in the incident but there were some shattered glasses in the shop.

Police suspect the shooting was related to protection money of some gangsters.

After the firing at the sweets shop, a note with "Deepak Boxer Bhai, Ankesh Lakra Bhai and Vishal Bhai" --the names of gangsters -- written on it, police said.

CCTV footage has been collected and a probe was underway, they said.

Around 2.30 am, two men came on a motorcycle and fired around five to six bullets at the main entrance gate of Impress Hotel in south Delhi.