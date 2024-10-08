Medicos from AIIMS, other medical colleges in Delhi to join Bengal doctors for 'fast unto death' protest

NEW DELHI: In a significant show of solidarity, junior doctors from AIIMS and other medical institutions in Delhi will join their counterparts at RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, in an intensifying "fast unto death" protest today (October 9).

This action marks two months since the tragic rape and murder of a female postgraduate trainee at the West Bengal medical college, a case that has sparked outrage and widespread demands for justice.

The national delegation’s arrival follows a nationwide hunger strike called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FAIMA), aimed at supporting the ongoing agitation in West Bengal.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to stage a nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with our colleagues in West Bengal. I will personally lead a national delegation to the protest site in Kolkata tomorrow. We will assess the situation on the ground and determine further actions if the state government continues to ignore the demands," said Dr Suvrankar Datta, President of FAIMA and Vice President of RDA AIIMS.

The delegation, comprising representatives from prestigious medical institutions including AIIMS Delhi, Maulana Azad Medical College, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Kalyani, and Osmania University, Hyderabad, is prepared for a sustained protest.

Dr Datta emphasized that the medicos are committed to the cause for the long term. "We haven't booked our return tickets yet. We are here to support the junior doctors of Bengal in their rightful demand for better working conditions, enhanced safety protocols, and essential reforms. A sustainable solution is non-negotiable," he stated.

The protest movement has now gained national momentum, with the medical community rallying behind the striking junior doctors in West Bengal, calling for immediate action from the state government to address the long-standing concerns of healthcare workers.