Medicos from Delhi AIIMS to join Bengal doctors agitation

NEW DELHI: In a show of solidarity, junior doctors from AIIMS and other medical institutions in Delhi will join their counterparts at RG Kar Medical College in a “fast unto death” protest on Wednesday. This action marks two months since the rape-murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar, a case that has sparked widespread outrage.

The fresh protest also follows a nationwide hunger strike called by the Federation of Resident Doctors Association aimed at supporting the ongoing agitation in Bengal.

“We’ll stage a nationwide hunger strike in solidarity with our Bengal colleagues. I will lead a delegation to the protest site in Kolkata. We will decide further action if the state government fails to ignore our demands,” said Dr Suvrankar Datta, president of FAIMA and vice-president of RDA-AIIMS.