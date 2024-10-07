Junior doctors on relay hunger stir for justice to RG Kar victim

KOLKATA: Agitating junior doctors continued their hunger strike until death on Sunday in Dharmatala area of Kolkata, demanding justice for the woman medic raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and workplace safety. Several senior doctors, who have been at the protest site since Saturday night, are also planning to join their junior counterparts in the hunger strike.

“The support of these people gives us the courage, the enthusiasm to continue our protest against the gruesome murder of our sister. We are happy to see that people have not forgotten that justice is yet not given and attacks on doctors are still on and the state government has no serious note of our demands,” said Debasish Halder, one of the agitating doctors.

The six doctors sitting on relay fast were Snigdha Hazra, Tanaya Panja and Anustup Mukhopadhyay of Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, SSKM Hospital’s Arnab Mukhopadhyay, Pulastha Acharya of NRS Medical College and Hospital, and Sayantani Ghosh Hazra of KPC Medical College.

The junior medics started their hunger strike untill death on Saturday night after the state government missed the 24-hour deadline of fulfilling their demands by 8.30 pm on Saturday.

They had on Friday begun a sit-in demonstration at the Dorina crossing in Dharmtatala area following an alleged assault by Kolkata Police personnel.