BJP demands videography of Delhi CM’s residence after Atishi’s eviction

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday demanded that the “official residence” of the Chief Minister should be videographed and a survey should be conducted which must be made public.

“Sealing of the bungalow by the Public Works Department (PWD) is in line with public aspirations, and the department should conduct a video graphic survey of this building and present the report to the people of Delhi,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He said that AAP’s haste to occupy the bungalow for the Atishi “without following proper government allotment rules” suggests that there is something in the bungalow that former CM Arvind Kejriwal wishes to hide.

The ongoing row over the allotment of CM’s bungalow at the 6 Flagstaff Road in north Delhi to Atishi has snowballed after the latter was evicted from the official residence, starting a new face-off between the ruling-AAP and the saffron party.

Earlier, the Vigilance department issued a show-cause notice to three officials, including the special secretary to former CM Kejriwal, for not handing over the keys of the house to the PWD. The Delhi BJP chief noted that Atishi already has a ministerial bungalow at 17 A.B. Mathura Road, from which former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit ran the government between 1998 and 2004.

“Why can’t Atishi do the same? People of Delhi have a right to know why both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh are so anxious to get the Sheeshmahal bungalow allotted to Ms. Atishi,” Sachdeva said.