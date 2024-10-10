Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's plea to protest: HC seeks police response

NEW DELHI: The High Court on Wednesday sought the police’s response to a petition seeking permission for climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.

The protest, planned from October 8 to 23, aims to raise awareness about the “ecological and cultural collapse” in Ladakh and advocate for implementing the Sixth Schedule for the Union Territory.

A division bench of Justices Prathibha M. Singh and Amit Sharma directed the policeand relevant authorities to submit their response by October 16 and set the next hearing for October 22.

The petition was submitted by Leh Apex Body (LAB), an organisation dedicated to protecting Ladakh’s cultural and environmental interests. The group has organised a march from Leh to Delhi, featuring around 200 participants.

Opposing an early hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued, “There cannot beany urgency for proceeding on any fast or dharna.” The LAB has challenged a letter issued by the Delhi Police Commissioner on October 5, which denied their request to conduct the demonstration at Jantar Mantar.