Delhi HC pulls up police, Kalkaji temple for passing buck

NEW DELHI: The High Court (HC), on Wednesday, expressed strong disapproval over the blame-shifting between the Delhi Police and Kalkaji temple management over infrastructure issues stemming from the tragic death of a teenage boy due to electrocution.

The HC’s censure came after the Delhi Police, in its status report, claimed that the responsibility for addressing the temple’s infrastructure problems lay with the managing committee or the temple’s baridar (head caretaker).

However, Mahant Surendranath, the current baridar, in an affidavit, stated that he resides in the “Mahant Parisar” and is responsible only for that specific area, distancing himself from the broader infrastructure concerns.

After hearing their arguments, the HC ordered the city police to submit an action taken report within a month, marking the conclusion of their ongoing investigation. The court also instructed Kalkaji temple management to ensure that no devotees face inconveniences during their visits amidst the ongoing issues. The issue arose after a 17-year-old boy lost his life due to electrocution, and a few others were injured in a subsequent stampede on October 3.