Tips for healthier hair

In today’s health-conscious world, people are constantly seeking out fad diets but many don’t realise the negative effects these diets can have, not just on your internal organs but also on your external appearance, particularly on hair health. Drastic restrictions or changes in meals can lead to nutritional deficiencies, which leads to hair issues like thinning, shedding, dullness, etc. Hair grows in cycles, moving through stages of growth, rest, and shedding where a hair loss of 50 to 100 strands per day is quite normal. However, excessive hair loss without regrowth could indicate a problem.

Fad diets mean you cut out important food groups from meals, leading to deficiencies in essential nutrients like protein, vitamins, and minerals. We all know that hair is made of keratin, which is a protein, so a lack of protein can cause thinner hair, slower growth, and increased hairfall. Fats too are vital for keeping the scalp hydrated and healthy. Iron deficiency is another common cause of hair loss linked to poor diets because iron helps carry oxygen to hair follicles, and without enough of it, hair becomes weak and more prone to breaking. And without them, the scalp can become dry and inflamed, making it difficult for hair to grow strong and healthy. Apart from these, there are a lot of other nutrients which are important for hair, and lack of these can lead to brittle, dull hair and excessive hair fall.