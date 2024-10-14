Delhi ‘clean air days’ over? AQI slides to ‘poor’ category

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday said the capital witnessed 200 clean air days between January and October 12 for the second consecutive year with air quality ranging between categories of “good”, “satisfactory” and “moderate” on the air pollution index.

However, Delhi’s air quality worsened to the “poor” category on Sunday, the day after Dussehra, with the Centre deciding to closely monitor the situation before taking anti-air pollution measures under Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

GRAP is categorised into four stages based on Delhi’s air quality: Stage I: ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300), Stage II: ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III: ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV: ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI more than 450).

Delhi’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 224 on Sunday, according to the 4 pm AQI bulletin from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Rai observed that despite Dussehra celebrations in the city, people are breathing clean air, a phenomenon last seen in 2020 due to Covid-19 induced restrictions.

On Saturday, the AQI was in the “moderate” category with a reading of 155, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

“Achieving 200 good air quality days out of 365 without a lockdown is a major achievement. The figure was 109 days in 2016. I believe in the coming months, if we continue to work together, we can increase the number of days,” he said.

While Rai credited his government, he also acknowledged the role of extended rains that helped keep air pollution at bay. “Recent good air quality days can be attributed not only to government initiatives but also to increased rainfall. During July, August, and September, the AQI remained around 50 for extended periods, largely due to rainfall,” the minister said.