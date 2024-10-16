Burglary in Delhi: Four arrested, including a juvenile

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man, along with his three associates, including a juvenile, committed a broad daylight burglary at a house in north Delhi during which they forcefully entered the house, tied the owner and his maid with a piece of clothes, and fled with the booty of Rs 12 lakh along with some jewellery.
The police after arresting three accused -- Mukul, Jaskirat alias Aman, Arjun alias Nonnu, and apprehending a juvenile -- found out that the key conspirator of the robbery was known to the victim’s youngest daughter.
DCP (north) Raja Banthia said a PCR call regarding a robbery in a house was received at Sarai Rohilla police station on October 8 after which the police met the complainant who stated that two persons at knifepoint forcefully entered in his home and by tying him and his maid’s mouth and hands with a piece of cloths, the accused robbed his Rs. 12 Lakh and Jewellery.
Based on the victim’s complaint the police registered a case under relevant sections of law and began probing the incident.
Based on CCTV footage, two accused persons were identified, and one accused person, Mukul, was arrested on October 10. He disclosed that the main conspirator was Jaskirat, who was also arrested on the same day. Later, at their instance, all the accused people were arrested.
Interrogation of the arrested accused persons revealed that Jaskirat alias Aman was well known to the younger daughter of the victim, and he used to visit their home periodically, who was also aware of the money kept in the house as the victim was suffering from hazardous disease and under treatment.
The accused, Jaskirat, along with his other associates, hatched a conspiracy to steal cash from the victim’s house. They all executed the plan, and subsequently, they shared the robbed money among themselves.