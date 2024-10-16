Burglary in Delhi: Four arrested, including a juvenile

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old man, along with his three associates, including a juvenile, committed a broad daylight burglary at a house in north Delhi during which they forcefully entered the house, tied the owner and his maid with a piece of clothes, and fled with the booty of Rs 12 lakh along with some jewellery.

The police after arresting three accused -- Mukul, Jaskirat alias Aman, Arjun alias Nonnu, and apprehending a juvenile -- found out that the key conspirator of the robbery was known to the victim’s youngest daughter.

DCP (north) Raja Banthia said a PCR call regarding a robbery in a house was received at Sarai Rohilla police station on October 8 after which the police met the complainant who stated that two persons at knifepoint forcefully entered in his home and by tying him and his maid’s mouth and hands with a piece of cloths, the accused robbed his Rs. 12 Lakh and Jewellery.