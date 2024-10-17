'Kejriwal letter a rhetoric, already rejected by people': BJP

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday termed former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s letter to the Delhiites as a rhetoric being peddled by the AAP convener since before the Lok Sabha elections.

“Kejriwal’s letter is the same rhetoric he has been peddling since before the Lok Sabha elections, which has been thoroughly rejected by the people, particularly in Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Punjab, and Gujarat,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

He accused Kejriwal of pushing the city into deterioration in the past 10 years rather than fostering new paths of development.

The Delhi BJP chief said that Kejriwal is asking votes for himself in every speech claiming that it would prevent the central government from imprisoning him again.

“Yet, the people of Delhi expressed their lack of faith by defeating him on all seven parliamentary seats,” he said.

“It is unfortunate that Kejriwal’s politics is entirely based on deceit. His party recently lost its security deposit in the Haryana elections, which should have been a wake-up call to shift focus to developmental politics. However, he remains committed to deceptive tactics,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, BJP is considering an “early declaration” of its candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, as per a party leader.