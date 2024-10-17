Resident doctors protest outside Banga Bhawan in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The AIIMS along with other Delhi resident doctors associations (RDAs) held a candlelight protest at Banga Bhawan on Wednesday, to show solidarity with their colleagues in West Bengal who are on an indefinite hunger strike and demand justice for the RG Kar incident.

“We stand in unity with our colleagues on hunger strike in Kolkata, and urge immediate action to ensure justice and safety,” AIIMS RDA President Indra Shekhar said.

He also said that they plan to organise a protest at Jantar Mantar in the coming days.

“We suspended our strike on request of Honorable Supreme Court in the beneficence of the people and continued to follow the matter closely, but we feel cheated as a systemic failure is still seen in RG KAR matter. State government has failed in winning the confidence of our colleagues in West Bengal...and forced our colleagues to take a stringent measure by going on hunger strike till death in West Bengal,” the Delhi RDAs said in a joint statement.