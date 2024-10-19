Toxic foam surfaces on Yamuna River in Delhi; BJP labels it 'Kejriwal's poisonous politics'

NEW DELHI: As Delhi grapples with rising air pollution, toxic foam was seen floating on the Yamuna River in the Kalindi Kunj area on Saturday.

A thin layer of smog engulfed the national capital as the Air Quality Index dropped to 226 at 8 am, categorised as 'poor' by the Central Pollution Control Board. The highest AQI was at the Akshardham and Anand Vihar area at 334 at 8 am, categorised as 'very poor', followed by an AQI of 253 at AIIMS and surrounding areas. At India Gate, the AQI dropped to 251 at 8 am, categorised as 'poor.'

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI in 'poor' category can cause breathing discomfort to most people with prolonged exposure, while an AQI in 'very poor' category can lead to respiratory illness with extended exposure.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a blistering attack against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, with saffron party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla claiming that it is the poisonous politics of Arvind Kejriwal that has made the water and air in the national capital poisonous.

He further challenged Kejriwal to come along with his party's leaders and take a dip in the Yamuna River.

"The Yamuna water has turned into poison. Arvind Kejriwal claimed that he would clean Yamuna till 2025... the river has been polluted because the fund that was allocated for the cleaning of Yamuna river has been spent by Arvind Kejriwal for advertisements and on himself," Poonawalla claimed.

Hitting out at the AAP for playing a blame game, Poonawalla said, "Now they will blame Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments. The question that arises is why has Delhi become a gas chamber today. The reason behind poisonous water and air is poisonous politics. AAP indulges in polluted blame game politics."