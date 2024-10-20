AAP blames BJP for deteriorating law and order following school blast in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the blast near a school in Delhi exposes the "crumbling" law and order situation in the city, alleging that the BJP-led central government is failing in its responsibility to ensure the safety of Delhi residents.

The explosion occurred on Sunday morning near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, a wall of the school, nearby shops, and a car sustained damage, according to police sources.

"The bomb blast outside a school in Rohini exposes the crumbling law and order situation in Delhi," said Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X. "The law and order of Delhi is the responsibility of the BJP-led central government. The BJP spends most of its time stalling the work of the elected government in Delhi instead. Due to this, the situation in Delhi today is like that of Mumbai during the underworld era of the 1990s. Shots are fired openly, gangsters are extorting money, and criminals are emboldened."