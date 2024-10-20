AAP blames BJP for deteriorating law and order following school blast in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that the blast near a school in Delhi exposes the "crumbling" law and order situation in the city, alleging that the BJP-led central government is failing in its responsibility to ensure the safety of Delhi residents.
The explosion occurred on Sunday morning near a CRPF school in the Prashant Vihar area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported; however, a wall of the school, nearby shops, and a car sustained damage, according to police sources.
"The bomb blast outside a school in Rohini exposes the crumbling law and order situation in Delhi," said Chief Minister Atishi in a post on X. "The law and order of Delhi is the responsibility of the BJP-led central government. The BJP spends most of its time stalling the work of the elected government in Delhi instead. Due to this, the situation in Delhi today is like that of Mumbai during the underworld era of the 1990s. Shots are fired openly, gangsters are extorting money, and criminals are emboldened."
Atishi further asserted that the BJP lacks both the intention and capability to govern effectively. "If, by mistake, the people of Delhi bring the BJP to power in the capital, then schools, hospitals, and water and electricity services will also suffer like the law and order situation," she added.
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia also addressed the media, stating, "The people have given the BJP the responsibility of maintaining law and order and keeping them safe, but the party is failing to fulfil its only responsibility."
Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj targeted Lt Governor V K Saxena over the incident during the press conference. "Where are you, LG sahab? Whenever a road is blocked due to construction or waterlogging, you go there with your camerapersons, but today there was a bomb blast in the city, and you are missing," he said.
The AAP alleged that there has been an increase in violent incidents in Delhi, including gangsters demanding ransom from traders, shootings, and murders. They called on the BJP to prioritise public safety.
In a purported video of the blast circulating on social media, thick white smoke can be seen rising above buildings as frantic birds fly overhead. Forensic experts inspecting the area outside the CRPF school found a suspicious "white powder" on the spot and sent it for examination, according to officials.