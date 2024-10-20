Delhi court to record witnesses' statements against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh on November 4

NEW DELHI: A court here will resume on November 4 recording the statements of witnesses against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a criminal case filed against him by female wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot posted the matter for further proceedings after recording the statement of one of the witnesses on October 19.

The court on May 21 framed the charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had pleaded not guilty before the court and claimed trial.

The magistrate had also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh.

The court had further framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.