Loud blast rocks Rohini, Delhi: Chemical smell, thick smoke cause panic

Parents of children who attend the nearby CRPF school were relieved that it was a Sunday, preventing a potential disaster. "My son studies in Class 9 at that school. I couldn’t help but be worried about him," said Paschim Vihar resident Rita Singh. Another resident, Anita Singh, recounted how she had just returned from the temple when she heard the explosion. "I felt the vibrations in my house. It felt like someone’s cylinder had exploded nearby. My children’s school bus comes here, and usually, we stand at the school gate in the morning. I shudder to think how big a disaster it could have been if it had happened during the weekdays."

Thirty-five-year-old Anish Malhotra echoed similar sentiments, saying, "When I came outside, it was all smoky. Thankfully, it was Sunday and schools were closed because there are two schools adjacent to each other here."

The timing of the blast during the festive season, with Karwa Chauth being observed on Sunday and Diwali approaching, added to the anxiety. "This road is pretty busy, and if it had happened in the evening, I don’t know how much damage could have occurred. Today is Karwa Chauth, and many people would have been out celebrating here," said local resident Dhiraj Parana.

The cause of the blast remains under investigation. Officers from the NSG, NIA, and Delhi Police have cordoned off the site and are collecting samples, CCTV footage, and other data to determine what caused the explosion. Initial suspicions suggest it may have been a crude bomb, officials said.

Despite the damage, the streets in the usually bustling area remained eerily quiet, with shops and kiosks closed. Some early morning shoppers were seen fleeing in fear.

A local woman expressed her concerns, saying, "It looks like some mischievous activity. My child studies here and now there will always be a fear in my mind that anything can happen at any time."