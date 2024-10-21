‘Woke up by a deafening sound’: Panic grips Rohini

NEW DELHI: The residents of Rohini’s Prashant Vihar woke up to a loud sound of explosion on Sunday morning which triggered panic in the area after they learnt that it was a “bomb blast”.

“We were sleeping and were awakened by a massive sound of explosion. Initially, I thought some building had collapsed, but once I came out, I saw thick clouds of smoke and a strange foul smell had enveloped the area,” a young man said.

A mysterious blast, possibly a crude bomb, ripped off near the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) school in Delhi’s Rohini area on Sunday morning, partially damaging the school’s wall along with some cars. Fortunately, none was injured in the incident.

For at least 30 minutes, the area in front of the school was filled with smoke, which had some pungent “chemical-like” smell.

Locals said the sound of explosion was heard even 2 km away from the spot.

The shops in front of the school remained shut for the entire day even as police, bomb squad, as well as a team of the NIA and NSG, kept inspecting the area to ascertain the cause of the explosion.

Rita Singh, another Paschim Vihar resident whose son studies in the same school, was apprehensive about sending her ward to school tomorrow.

The agencies probing the matter told this newspaper that the Ammonia used in the explosive was aqua in nature.

The cops are most likely to investigate “end-to-end encrypted calls” of active mobile numbers near the scene of the incident as part of their probe.

“It is hard to trace end-to-end encrypted calls, but with special investigative techniques and dump of nearby numbers, we can trace who were near and around the area where the blast occurred,” said a senior police official who requested anonymity.

Meanwhile, a high alert has been sounded in the capital following the incident, and the police have increased their presence in multiple areas.