N95 masks running out of stock at pollution hotspot

NEW DELHI: Vivek Gahlot usually begins stocking up on N95 masks towards the end of October. This year, however, the 53-year-old pharmacist in Anand Vihar has been forced to look for supplies earlier. “Mask sales began to pick up soon after the monsoon retreated and have skyrocketed over the past week,” he said.

A look at the Central Pollution Control Board’s bulletin reveals the reason behind the Anand Vihar resident’s troubles. At 8:30 am on Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the locality stood at 454, the worst in Delhi. This puts the AQI in the ‘severe’ category, which according to the CPCB, “affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases.”

Over the years, Anand Vihar and the nearby Vivek Vihar have consistently seen some of the worst air pollution in the capital. Last November, Anand Vihar recorded a ‘hazardous’ AQI of 999.

Multiple factors are responsible. “Factories in nearby Sahibabad and Ghaziabad often use unclean fuel, impacting local air quality,” said environmentalist Varun Gulati.

Then, National Highway-24, which passes close to Anand Vihar, is a major traffic corridor, heavily congested with vehicles entering and exiting Delhi, significantly contributing to vehicular emissions.

An air quality monitoring station, managed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), is located within the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Anand Vihar. The ISBT sees high levels of vehicular pollution, as hundreds of diesel-powered inter-state buses operate daily from the terminal. Unlike Delhi, where fuel restrictions are imposed, neighbouring states allow diesel vehicles, further escalating pollution levels in the area.