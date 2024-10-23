Delhi air pollution remains a concern despite reduction in stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NEW DELHI: A new report shows that reduction in crop stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana yields promising results, but Delhi’s air health still faces seasonal challenges.
A new analysis by Climate Trend, a Delhi-based research organisation, analyses Delhi’s air pollution and fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana between 2019 and 2023 as both states contribute major stubble burning incidents.
These fire incidents are major contributors to Delhi’s air pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon season. Analysis shows a fluctuating trend in fire incidents with notable reductions in 2022 and 2023.
In Haryana, the fire count dropped from 14,122 in 2019 to 7,959 in 2023, with fire activity consistently higher from September to December. Karnal and Kaithal had significant decreases of approximately 86% and 78%, respectively, showing major reductions in fire activity. However, Gurgaon, Mewat and Jhajjhar showed notable rises in fire incidents.
Similar trend was also followed in Punjab as fire peaked at 95,048 in 2020 and decreased to 52,722 in 2023, but the post-monsoon period remains the most fire prone.
Significant reductions in fire counts were observed in districts like Gurdaspur and Muktsar, with decreases of up to 71%. Moderate decreases were noted in districts such as Bathinda and Faridkot, with reductions ranging from 22% to 45%. Some districts, including Amritsar and Sangrur, saw minimal reductions. Meanwhile, a few places like Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar experienced slight increases in fire counts.
The analysis shows that Delhi's air health was significantly impacted by fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana, which contributed to a 103-unit increase in Delhi's AQI, underscoring the urgent need for coordinated fire management and air quality interventions across states.
Data shows that on days without fires, Delhi's AQI averaged 175 ("Moderate"). However, during the same stubble burning season, AQI increased to 233 ("Poor"), and on days when fires exceeded climatological averages, AQI spiked to 337 ("Very Poor").
The findings emphasize the need for sustained fire management strategies and cross-state collaboration between Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi to mitigate the effects of stubble burning on air quality.
“The reduction in fire incidents across Punjab and Haryana is a mixed trend,” said Aarti Khosla, Director, Climate Trends.
“However, the total number of comparative counts is low. Delhi continues to struggle with poor air health. While each stakeholder, from farmers to government to scientists, is doing their best, the gap lies in communication,” Khosla further adds.