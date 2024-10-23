Delhi air pollution remains a concern despite reduction in stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana

NEW DELHI: A new report shows that reduction in crop stubble burning incidents in Punjab and Haryana yields promising results, but Delhi’s air health still faces seasonal challenges.

A new analysis by Climate Trend, a Delhi-based research organisation, analyses Delhi’s air pollution and fire incidents in Punjab and Haryana between 2019 and 2023 as both states contribute major stubble burning incidents.

These fire incidents are major contributors to Delhi’s air pollution, particularly during the post-monsoon season. Analysis shows a fluctuating trend in fire incidents with notable reductions in 2022 and 2023.

In Haryana, the fire count dropped from 14,122 in 2019 to 7,959 in 2023, with fire activity consistently higher from September to December. Karnal and Kaithal had significant decreases of approximately 86% and 78%, respectively, showing major reductions in fire activity. However, Gurgaon, Mewat and Jhajjhar showed notable rises in fire incidents.

Similar trend was also followed in Punjab as fire peaked at 95,048 in 2020 and decreased to 52,722 in 2023, but the post-monsoon period remains the most fire prone.