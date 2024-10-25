Supreme Court grants bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in Delhi excise policy case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to businessman Amandeep Singh Dhall in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan passed the judgement while dealing with Dhall's challenge against the Delhi High Court's verdict on June 4 refusing to grant him bail.

The apex court noted that there were around 300 witnesses to be examined by the CBI and the trial is yet to commence. Also, the petitioner Dhall has been in jail for over one year and the other accused have been granted bail.

The apex court granted bail to Dhall subject to the terms and conditions set by the trial court. It directed Dhall to appear before the trial court on each hearing.

Dhall was arrested by the CBI in April last year in connection with the excise policy case. He is an accused in separate cases linked to the alleged scam being probed by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).