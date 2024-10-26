Delhi BJP chief’s plunge into Yamuna results in hospitalization with severe skin ailment

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva found himself admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital just days after taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna River.
The plunge, intended as a protest against the Delhi government’s alleged corruption, has left him grappling with severe skin irritation and troubling bouts of breathlessness
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor informed that Sachdeva experienced severe itching on his body and also faced difficulty in breathing before admission to the Dermatology department of the hospital. “The redness and itching is severe. He is also facing shortness of breath periodically. However, his condition is stable now,” he said.
Kapoor informed that the doctors have increased his medication and advised rest. Sachdeva may get a discharge by the next morning, he added.
Linking Delhi BJP chief’s deterioration in health to the exposure to “polluted” Yamuna, Kapoor said Sachdeva had no prior history of breathing issues or skin irritation.
On Thursday, the BJP leader took a dip in the Yamuna at a ghat near ITO to protest against the "corruption" of the Delhi government.
Sachdeva challenged Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, to inspect the river's condition while at the banks of the river.
The incident drew sharp criticism from the Delhi Congress, with its chief Devender Yadav mocking Sachdeva’s “political bravado” that led to a hospitalization.
“His political bravado turned out to be a risky gambit. “He suffered skin ailments and had to visit a hospital for treatment, which was also a reminder to him about the BJP keeping silent about the river pollution and raking up the issue only when elections come around, as a mere political stunt,” Yadav said.
Lambasting both AAP and BJP governments on tackling the pollution, Yadav said that the city government and the Centre only issues advisory only when the pollution becomes too risky, without taking steps to solve the root causes of air and water pollution round-the-year.
“Yamuna cleaning should be a regular activity, and not when the Chhath Puja festival or elections approach, which has been a constant feature with the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party leaders over the years,” he added.