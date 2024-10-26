Delhi BJP chief’s plunge into Yamuna results in hospitalization with severe skin ailment

NEW DELHI: In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva found himself admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital just days after taking a dip in the polluted Yamuna River.

The plunge, intended as a protest against the Delhi government’s alleged corruption, has left him grappling with severe skin irritation and troubling bouts of breathlessness

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor informed that Sachdeva experienced severe itching on his body and also faced difficulty in breathing before admission to the Dermatology department of the hospital. “The redness and itching is severe. He is also facing shortness of breath periodically. However, his condition is stable now,” he said.