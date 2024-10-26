Delhi government to use drones to fight pollution

NEW DELHI: For the first time in Delhi, drones were used to identify pollution sources in hotspot zones. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that this pilot project, demonstrated at Wazirpur, aimed to leverage modern technology for effective pollution control.
The minister stated that pollution levels in 13 hotspots across the city consistently exceed normal levels. To address this, he said, “drone mapping was conducted on Friday at the Wazirpur hotspot by a listed agency of Survey of India. The goal is to maximise the use of modern technology to combat pollution effectively.”
“As part of the pilot project, the drones operated at a height of 120 metres, covering a 200-metre radius, and transmitted data on various pollution sources to the Environment Department and DPCC. Engineers from both agencies will analyse this data and submit a report, which will inform further actions for pollution control. If the pilot project proves successful, drone mapping will be extended to other hotspots across the city,” he shared.
Rai further stated that the AAP government launched the Winter Action Plan on September 25 to tackle winter pollution, focusing on 21 key areas. He shared, “A primary initiative under this plan is the use of drone technology to monitor pollution in hotspots. Thirteen hotspots in Delhi have been identified where pollution levels are consistently high. As part of a pilot project, the Environment Department conducted a drone mapping demonstration today at the Wazirpur hotspot.”
Emphasising the need of using the latest technology, the minister further shared that these drones can identify pollution sources in real time, enabling targeted action to reduce pollution levels. Drone mapping technology is an essential tool for identifying air pollution sources in the city. With advanced sensors, drones can reach crowded urban areas, industrial zones, and locations that are difficult to monitor using traditional methods.
“Deploying drones helps us understand how pollutants spread and allows us to pinpoint critical hotspots such as unauthorised factories or construction sites breaking pollution norms. The data gathered via drones will accurately identify pollution sources, enabling focused and effective action,” he said and showed confidence in the government’s initiative.
After four days of remaining in “very poor” category, Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reading 270 because of favourable wind speed, putting it in the “poor” category.
However, experts cautioned that the relief may be short-lived, as pollution levels are expected to rise again in three days due to changing weather conditions. The 24-hour average AQI till 4 pm on Friday was 270 compared to 306 on Thursday, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI levels in Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, and Wazirpur were recorded in the “very poor” category on Friday.