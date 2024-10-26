Delhi government to use drones to fight pollution

NEW DELHI: For the first time in Delhi, drones were used to identify pollution sources in hotspot zones. Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that this pilot project, demonstrated at Wazirpur, aimed to leverage modern technology for effective pollution control.

The minister stated that pollution levels in 13 hotspots across the city consistently exceed normal levels. To address this, he said, “drone mapping was conducted on Friday at the Wazirpur hotspot by a listed agency of Survey of India. The goal is to maximise the use of modern technology to combat pollution effectively.”

“As part of the pilot project, the drones operated at a height of 120 metres, covering a 200-metre radius, and transmitted data on various pollution sources to the Environment Department and DPCC. Engineers from both agencies will analyse this data and submit a report, which will inform further actions for pollution control. If the pilot project proves successful, drone mapping will be extended to other hotspots across the city,” he shared.

Rai further stated that the AAP government launched the Winter Action Plan on September 25 to tackle winter pollution, focusing on 21 key areas. He shared, “A primary initiative under this plan is the use of drone technology to monitor pollution in hotspots. Thirteen hotspots in Delhi have been identified where pollution levels are consistently high. As part of a pilot project, the Environment Department conducted a drone mapping demonstration today at the Wazirpur hotspot.”