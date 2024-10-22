AQI 300+, GRAP-2 implemented in Delhi

NEW DELHI: As the Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) clocked 310, which falls under “very poor” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday ordered the implementation of GRAP-II in Delhi-NCR.

With the imposition of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in the city, the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services), is banned.

“The AQI of Delhi since morning has been hovering around 300 and at 4 pm, it has been recorded as 310. Forecasts from IMD/IITM also indicate a likelihood of the AQI of Delhi to particularly remain in Very Poor category in the coming days, owing to unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions and calm winds,” the CAQM said.

An AQI in the ‘very poor’ category – colour-coded as red – can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure to all people, as per the the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The decision to impose GRAP-II in the national capital region came amid worsening air quality and exactly a week after when the CAQM had imposed GRAP I in the national capital.

Meanwhile, out of 36 monitoring stations in the city, 26 are in the red zone, with AQI recorded in the “very poor” category, according to the data.