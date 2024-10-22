Amid alarming pollution levels, Delhi HC reinforces ban on crackers

The group’s counsel argued that the ban on storage was leading to unwarranted harassment by law enforcement officials.

However, the court stressed the need for stricter measures to prevent misuse, proposing that all firecracker storage premises be sealed under government supervision to prevent pilferage.

“The state must be involved in the sealing process so that there is no pilferage,” noted Justice Narula, emphasising that any illegal storage could lead to prosecution.

Despite the petitioner’s claim that no firecrackers were being sold by licensed traders, the court remained firm. “We are not going to allow you to sell. There is enough pollution in this city,” the judge stated, dismissing any possibility of exemptions for traders.

In September, the Delhi government enacted a comprehensive ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers, effective until January 1, 2024.