Supreme Court refuses to admit plea challenging Delhi-NCR vehicle scrapping policy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Friday, in its order refused to entertain a plea challenging the vehicle scrappage policy in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR). These guidelines were laid down by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and prohibit the plying of diesel vehicles and petrol vehicles on roads after 10 and 15 years, respectively.

The apex court, however, in its order, allowed the applicant to file a representation before the Delhi government challenging the policy.

The applicant, Nagalakshmi Laxmi Narayanan, had moved the apex court challenging the blanket ban on the old vehicles stating that it mandates the scrapping of vehicles without taking into account their fitness or compliance with emission norms.

The applicant said she is the owner of a 2014 Audi diesel vehicle purchased before the NGT order. Under the policy, her vehicle will be prohibited from use in Delhi from December 2024, despite the registration certificate being valid till December 2029.

The two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Augustine George Masih, was hearing an Interlocutory Application filed in the MC Mehta case challenging the “Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024” issued by the Delhi government in February 2024 providing that diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are not allowed to ply in the Delhi NCR.

The top court also clarified and made it clear that if the authority passes an adverse order, then the applicant will be at liberty to challenge the same in accordance with the law and statute.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government made its vehicle scrappage policy rewarding by announcing a special scheme, under which residents can claim up to 20% tax rebate on purchase of new vehicles by scrapping their old ones.