Taking all steps to improve air quality: Mayor Shelly Oberoi

NEW DELHI: MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the civic body has intensified its efforts to control the deteriorating air quality. According to her, as many as 372 surveillance teams, 1,295 officers and a fleet of anti-smog guns have been deployed on the streets in an effort to improve air quality.

“Both the Delhi government and the MCD are committed to taking all possible steps to curb pollution levels in the city,” the Mayor said.

Oberoi shared that the main areas of concern remain air pollution and dust pollution. The need is to focus on illegal Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste dumping, open biomass burning, and dust from roads. Every year, the MCD implements numerous measures to control pollution.

This year, the MCD has deployed 372 surveillance teams with 1,295 officers working in day and night shifts. She further said that the MCD’s total road length is approximately 15,500 km, with about 57,000 sanitation workers manually sweeping these roads.