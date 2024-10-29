10K bus marshals to be roped in to fight Delhi pollution, says CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s 10,000 bus marshals and civil defense volunteers (CDVs), whose services were terminated last year, are set to make return within a week and their services will be utilised in on ground zero in the fight against pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi announced on Monday. These marshals and CVDs will reinforce pollution checks, border inspections and awareness campaigns.

Delhi CM Atishi, in a press conference alongside Environment Minister Gopal Rai, said that to ensure women’s safety on buses, the government deployed bus marshals in 2017-18. These marshals worked in about three shifts to address any issues women might face on public transport.

CM Atishi noted that for the past year, these bus marshals and CDVs have been tirelessly fighting on the streets, fully backed by the Delhi government, its ministers, and AAP MLAs.

Whether it meant facing police resistance or enduring physical confrontation, Delhi’s ministers and MLAs stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the marshals in their struggle, she highlighted.

“Finally, their efforts bore fruit, and the central government had to relent, agreeing to the Delhi government’s long-standing demand to reinstate the bus marshals.

“Recently, we announced that these 10,000 bus marshals and civil defense volunteers will now be deployed in Delhi’s ongoing battle against pollution,” asserted the chief minister.

CM Atishi shared that some bus marshals will be assigned to the Transport Department, which oversees approximately 1,000 pollution inspection centers across Delhi where vehicle emissions are tested.